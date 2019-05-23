Users of unregistered SIM cards threat to national security – NCC

By Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that those using unregistered SIM cards pose serious threat to the nation’s security. It lamented that in spite of enlightenment efforts, some customers still deal in unregistered SIM cards.

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Sunday Dare said this during a North East regional sensitisation workshop in Gombe.

He added that Nigerians must appreciate the dangers associated with fraudulently activated SIM cards.

“The availability of improperly registered SIM in any corner of Nigeria is a threat to the security of all,” he warned, adding that those who use such SIMs contribute to the insecurity in the nation.

“As we all know, the objective of subscribers’ registration is basically to assist in easy identification of mobile telephone users and detection of crimes committed through the use of mobile phones, hence the need for proper registration,” he added.

He said the commission had carried out enforcement activities throughout the country and registration agents had been arrested while registration machines and fully activated SIMs by agents were confiscated.

Dare said perpetrators of such acts were prosecuted and fines had been imposed on them, saying that the workshop would address all these challenges and come out with solutions on how to tackle those issues.

The Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Efosa Idehen said the sale of already registered SIM cards by agents to the public was a crime. He said mobile network operators and their agents must abide by the laws which prohibit the release of fully activated SIMs into the market.