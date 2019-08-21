Plateau state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has pledged to work with all citizens of the state without animosity, for the development and progress of the state if he emerges victorious at the election petition tribunal.

Sen. Useni made the pledge on Wednesday when PDP elected state House of Assembly members paid him a solidarity visit at his residence in Jos.

The former FCT minister expressed optimism about the tribunal’s verdict regarding his petition challenging the election of Governor Simon Lalong.

“My desire is the growth and development of Plateau state and l am very ready to work with every citizen, irrespective of party affiliation and ethnic inclination to achieve that.

“Plateau state has suffered enough as a state and needs to be rescued and moved forward in the interest of the people of the state,” he said.

Useni, who congratulated the PDP legislators for their victory at the 2019 general elections, urged them to work as a team to ensure that the electorate and the people of their respective constituencies celebrate their stewardship.

According to him, the interest of the party and the state should be paramount to them as legislators and the peoples’ representatives, adding that “as legislators, you should be wary of enemies of progress who may want to divide and pitch you against one another to lose focus and fail in your responsibilities to your party and constituencies.

“I commend you for winning your elections in spite of the ways and manners the elections were conducted and results declared. Although, we in the opposition, we did well during the elections, winning all the three senatorial zones if not for the manipulations that characterised it and we were short-changed.

“You must be resolute in your conduct as legislators to ensure that your party and constituencies are not short-changed no matter what.”

Useni, who said he was strengthened by the visit, however, lamented the crisis rocking the PDP in the state, saying there is the need for all members to work toward resolving the problem for the good of the party and the state.

Earlier, spokesman of the delegation and member representing Jos South Local Government, Fom Gwadson, informed Useni that they were at his residence on a solidarity visit over his petition at the election petition tribunal.

“As legislators, we believe God will hear the cry of Plateau state people and grant us victory at the election petition tribunal.

“We are not happy with what happened during the elections as some of our members were short-changed and yet they couldn’t go to the tribunal to fight for their rights,” Gwandson said.

He said they would try their best to ensure that the electorate and people of the state get the desired legislation for the growth and development of the entire state.