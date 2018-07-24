‘We have used SPI to combat terrorism in higher institutions’

A retired Naval Officer and Executive Director of School to School Peace Initiative (SPI), an anti-vices advocacy group, Mr. Oliver Ajibo said the nation’s ivory towers would have been witnessing similar cases of invasions like Boko Haram and herdsmen attack by cult groups if SPI had not come on board.

He enumerated the different methodology his group adopted as well as transformation in fighting cultism, Ajibo thanked authorities of those universities and polytechnics where the group was draft in to execute its mandate.

In an interview with our correspondent, Ajibo blamed the security architecture of the country in which terrorism have been the other of the day and urged governments to put in place relevant laws to keep cultists away from politics.