The Nigerian Labour Congress has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige to see his re-appointment as a rare opportunity to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions as well as harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Charles Akpan, this was contained in a letter signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The statement said Wabba also congratulated Ngige on his re-appointment as minister of Labour and Employment.

Furthermore, Wabba noted that Ngige’s re-appointment speaks volume of the confidence President Buhari reposes on him to steer the affairs of the Ministry towards the upliftment of Nigerians from poverty, indignity and indecent work conditions.

“On behalf of my family and the Nigerian Labour Congress , I wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment by Mr. President as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your subsequent designation as the Minister of Labour and Employment.”

“Your appointment speaks volume of the confidence that Mr. President reposes on you to steer the affairs of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment towards the upliftment of the masses of our people from poverty, indignity and indecent work.”

“It is our expectation that you will use the rare opportunity of your re-appointment to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions and harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria.” Said Wabba