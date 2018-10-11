Use Space Tech to Address Insecurity, Experts tell FG

With over 20 years of space technology penetration in Nigeria, experts have called for greater efficiency in the use of satellites and space technology to address insecurity and agriculture challenges and bolster peace.

This was the crust of the annual lecture and quiz competition to mark 2018 space week by the National Space Research and Development Agency, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Director, Centre for Atmospheric Research, (NASRDA) Prof. Rabiu Babatunde said that the instant, impulsiveness and wide reach of space products like cell phones are impeccable facilities used to avert conflicts and natural disasters since their inception.

Also describing it as a veritable tool to maintain security by tracking down criminals as well as wealth creation, the Space science Don said Nigeria has benefited a lot from space technology, but noted that a lot of areas still remained unharnessed.

“It is obvious that patronage of space dependent products is capable of promoting peaceful coexistence among people around the world.

“Nigeria has the crucial mass of experts within her shores that can actively harness space technology and its products to solve her numerous challenges.

Bababtunde also advised that a review of curriculum in tertiary institutions to suit present day challenges, and the review of criminal laws to adopt the use of space technologies in pursuing justice was imperative.

Corroborating him, the Director-General of NASRDA, Prof. Seidu Mohammed appraised the successes recorded by the agency,stating that Nigeria had gone a long way in her space technology advancement.