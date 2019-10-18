As all hands are on deck to find a lasting to solutions cyber crime in the country, a young entrepreneur, Mr Nuel Emmanuel, has advised youths to use their time on social media prudently and positive end.

Use social media for self development, entrepreneur advises youths.

Emmanuel, who is also a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, gave the advice in an interview in Ilorin on Friday. The student, who is skilled in various vocational and entrepreneurial skills, said he learnt most of his skills through the internet by being cautious in the use of social media.

He said: “I am an instrumentalist, I play about 10 different instruments, I am a printer, I can wire building, I am a painter. “I am into the transport business and many other skills and I am still learning. “Becoming an entrepreneur is one dream I have always had; I just wanted to know how it feels to be financially independent and to make a statement in the business world.

“I see no reason why any youth should engage in cyber scam, thuggery or robbery while there are a lot of opportunities to make clean money. “The problem is that many of us, youths are afraid of that word hustle, it doesn’t mean suffering,it only means finding your way with determination to be independent.

“But most of us just want to sit and enjoy, chat with friends on Facebook and Instagram instead of adding value to one’s self through this medium. “I know a friend who is one, if the most, sought after in the banking industry, she only learnt online and added her creativity to what she knows.”

He also advised youths to use the internet, especially the Google search engine, to boost their creativity. “I don’t waste my time charting on Facebook or WhatsApp, I surf the net, looking for materials that are beneficial to my dreams and read. “Youths should also do the same. We can make our world a very comfortable and happy place only, if we are willing to try.”