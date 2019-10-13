The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the federal government to use all the forfeited properties including the N1trillion said to have been recovered from corrupt Nigerians to provide some basic amenities lacking all over the country.

The congress in a press statement signed by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, commended the efforts of the anti-corruption agencies and the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in trying to sanitise the country and get it rid of corruption.

Comrade Olaleye specifically, suggested that the properties should be used for public interest like constructing school hostels, youth corps members lodges, tax offices and youth development centres.

“I have seen pictures of police barracks and military cantonments in the country and I can tell you they are displeasing and ugly sights.

These security operatives live and raise children in very dirty environments, whereas some privileged individuals loot the treasury to build mansions and even own estates in choice cities.

“Those estates should be converted to an extension of police and military barracks. Efforts should also be made to reclaim and sell off the properties acquired in foreign countries.

It makes no sense stealing from the country and investing elsewhere, while agencies of government are in a rented apartment and Nigerians homeless,” the TUC said.

The TUC boss said that if the country is going to change, then everyone must begin to do things differently.

He counselled the federal government and agencies in -charge to leave no stone unturned in the fight for sanity in the system.

“Some people have alleged that the corruption fight is only against the opposition parties. While many of us do not believe that, we would like to advise that the fight be total, irrespective of whose ox is gored,” he emphasized.