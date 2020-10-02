US VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 after Trump tested positive

United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump tested positive.

In a tweet by Pence’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley, on Friday, October 2, the vice president is routinely tested daily for the virus and he is good health after tests showed he is not infected.

“Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley said on Twitter.

Daily Times reports that Trump earlier confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine.

READ ALSO: Trump, wife postpone campaign after testing positive for COVID-19

The White House doctor Sean Conley said Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption while recovering,” according to a statement carried by the Associated Press. He also said the president and first lady are “both well” and they will quarantine “within the White House.”

The announcement came a few hours after the White House announced that one of the president’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. Trump earlier in the day told Fox News that he and the first lady “spend a lot of time” with the advisor.

Hicks, who travels regularly with the president on Air Force One along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and joined him in Minnesota for a campaign event the next day.