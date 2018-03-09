US varsity appoints Sen. Ekweremadu professor

The Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America, USA, has appointed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a full Visiting Professor and Senior Mentoring Scholar of E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies.

Ekweremadu, according to the appointment letter dated February 2018, is expected to mentor doctoral students, junior lecturers, as well as take a lead in advising the University’s research centre on academic issues related to E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies.

In a statement by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to Ekweremadu , The university, described the Senator as “a motivation to the Nigerian youths, both at home and in the diaspora”.

The University predicated his appointment on his intellectualism and long experience in leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It explained that its doctoral students and lecturers also have ambitions to serve in government and not just in the academia and would, therefore, benefit from Ekweremmadu’s experience.

The University’s letter reads in part: “Southern University was founded in 1880 and has always been at the forefront of academic research, as well as mentoring of many from the black community in the USA.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in Southern University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond.

“We are excited to have you join our University and our Research Center. We believe the background you bring from your pool of experience will be most valuable to the University community as a whole.

“It is our fervent hope, sir, that you will accept this offer.

“Once again, congratulations, Professor Ike Ekweremadu”.

Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, senior legal practitioner and former lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, holds a Ph.D. in Law and has undergone executive strategic leadership trainings at the Harvard University and Oxford University.

The Senator is an author of several books and has delivered over 25 public lecturers, mainly on the subjects of good governance, constitution making, and the principles of federalism at both local and international fora such as the Osgood Hall Law School, York University, Ontario, Canada; Johns Hopkins University, Washington DC, USA; Parliament of the United Kingdom; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Federal University of Technology, Minna; University of Ibadan; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka as well as several Commonwealth and ECOWAS fora.

Ekweremadu has also held several leadership positions, including Local Government Council Chairman; Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu; Secretary to the Government of Enugu State; and is currently serving a fourth term as Senator and third term as Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. He is the only Nigerian that has serves as the Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament.

The lawmaker is the founder of the Ikeoha Foundation, which bursary awards have supported over 3,172 youths through their university education, while 68 undergraduates are currently enjoying its full scholarship. Over 12,198 women and youths have also received basic education through the Ikeoha Foundation’s 34 Adult Literacy Centres.