US to release declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi murder

The United States of America is preparing to release a declassified intelligence report that is widely expected to implicate Saudi Arabia’s crown prince over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The White House said President Joe Biden, who has read the report, would speak “soon” to the Saudi king.

Mr Biden wants to “recalibrate” relations with Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was brutally killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The crown prince has denied any involvement.

Saudi authorities say his death was the result of a “rogue operation” by a team of agents sent to return him to the kingdom.

Five individuals were given death sentences for the murder by a Saudi court, but these were commuted to 20 years in prison last September.