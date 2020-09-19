US Open champion Naomi Osaka opts out of French Open

By Elijah Odetokun

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka has opted out of the 2020 French Open this September due to injury, she confirmed on her social media pages.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay – these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.

I wish the organizers and players all the best.” the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

The same injury forced her to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters final and gave Azarenka a walkover victory before defeating the same opponent in the US Open final.

The French Open is scheduled to be held between September 27 to October 11. Osaka has never made it past the third round of the French Open.