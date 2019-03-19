US flays FG, state agents over unlawful killings

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The United States has accused the Federal Government of Nigeria and it agents of committing “arbitrary and unlawful killings.”

The US in its “2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices”, available on the Department of State website, alleged that the government had breached some human rights laws.

The report which took a look at Nigeria’s human rights record listed the human rights issues to include unlawful and arbitrary killings by both government and non-state actors; forced disappearances by both government and non-state actors; torture by both government and non-state actors and prolonged arbitrary detention in life-threatening conditions particularly in government detention facilities.

Other issues listed by the report include harsh and life-threatening prison conditions including civilian detentions in military facilities, often based on flimsy or no evidence; infringement on citizens’ privacy rights; criminal libel; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association.

The report also revealed several reports where the government or its agents committed arbitrary and unlawful killings.

“The national police, army, and other security services used lethal and excessive force to disperse protesters and apprehend criminals and suspects and committed other extrajudicial killings.

Authorities generally did not hold police, military, or other security force personnel accountable for the use of excessive or deadly force or for the deaths of persons in custody. State and federal panels of inquiry investigating suspicious deaths generally did not make their findings public.

“In August 2017, the acting president convened a civilian-led presidential investigative panel to review compliance of the armed forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement, and the panel submitted its findings in February.

As of November, no portions of the report had been made public,” the report stated.

The report, however, added that the government took steps to “Investigate alleged abuses but fewer steps to prosecute officials who committed violations, whether in the security forces or elsewhere in the government. Impunity remained widespread at all levels of government.

The government did not adequately investigate or prosecute most of the major outstanding allegations of human rights violations by the security forces or the majority of cases of police or military extortion or other abuse of power.”