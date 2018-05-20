US embassy in Jerusalem: “Not all Israelis agree with Donald Trump” May 20, 2018 Some fraction of Israelis do not agree with Donald trump moving US embassy to Jerusalem, click below to see reactions : Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Published in Headlines and News Akinbode Akintola More from HeadlinesMore posts in Headlines »US embassy in Jerusalem: Watch Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s addressCodeine and a nation hooked on substance abuseCodeine and a nation hooked on substance abuseCentenary City Abuja: Foreign investors mull suit against FG over project delayCentenary City Abuja: Foreign investors mull suit against FG over project delayHeads of Anti-corruption agency in Commonwealth Africa appoint Magu as chairmanHeads of Anti-corruption agency in Commonwealth Africa appoint Magu as chairmanMore from NewsMore posts in News »US embassy in Jerusalem: “a day of chaos and carnage” at Gaza borderBenjamin Netanyahu: “God bless Jerusalem, the eternal, undivided capital of Israel”US embassy in Jerusalem: Watch Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s addressUS embassy in Israel: Might this move bring new life to the peace process?
Be First to Comment