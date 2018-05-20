 Press "Enter" to skip to content

US embassy in Jerusalem: “a day of chaos and carnage” at Gaza border

May 20, 2018

The movement of US embassy to Jerusalem has caused a lot of chaos thereby claiming lifes of dozens of people already .

 

Published in News

Akinbode Akintola

Akinbode Akintola

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: