US Embassy denies banning Student Visa for Nigerians

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The United States Embassy has debunked the news making the rounds on social media that has place a ban on student visa for Nigerians.

The embassy in a statement on its verified twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja and Facebook page, described the report as fake news.

The statement which reads, “#FakeNews Alert! called on Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

‘’Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false.

“If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.”

The statement is coming five days (last Thursday) after the embassy held a Facebook live event to answer non-immigrant visa questions from Nigerians where the embassy was accused of alleged visa ban for Nigeria students.