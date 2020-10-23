US Elections: Trump, Biden face off in final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take part in their last face-to-face debate Thursday, after a lackluster and dismal performance by both men the last time around.

Trump, who has hit the campaign trail after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, is expected to continue his attacks on Biden and his family. Recently leaked emails purportedly show the former VP had knowledge and ties to his son’s job with a Ukrainian energy firm.

“But you were getting a lot of money from Russia. They were paying you a lot of money. And they probably still are,” #Trump tells #Biden, referring to accusations that the he profited from corrupt business ties involving his son Hunter.#Debates2020https://t.co/vOCOfk4ujR pic.twitter.com/aWYJbE1NDd

Biden’s campaign has not explicitly denied the emails, while some sides have accused the leaked emails as part of a Russian disinformation operation.

Biden has been relatively quiet in recent days as he was preparing for the final debate. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for the former VP and is scheduled to continue doing so over the weekend.

The Republican-backed Trump has already come out swinging against the moderator, NBC News White House reporter Kristen Welker.

“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 17.

The president has been at odds with the mainstream media since he assumed office, often calling the press “the enemy of the people.” Several prominent outlets and newspapers have publicly endorsed Biden, including the Washington Post, New York Times and USA Today.

While Trump goes on the offensive against the Biden family, questioning ties to foreign countries, the Democratic presidential nominee is anticipated to press the president on recent reports of his foreign bank accounts.

Biden will also maintain his attacks on the way the Trump administration handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Election day is Nov. 3, but millions of voters have cast their ballots at polling stations open for early voting or by mail and absentee ballots.

A record 47 million Americans have already voted – eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election – ahead of the debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

And while opinion polls have Biden winning the popular vote, it remains unclear how big the gap truly is between Trump and Biden.