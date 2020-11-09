US Election: Why Trump should accept defeat — Bamgbose

The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, has called on world leaders to prevail on President Donald Trump to concede defeat, Daily Times gathered.

Republican Party’s candidate, President Trump is yet to concede defeat, making claims that the election was flawed with irregularities even as many world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden, the President-elect.

Bamgbose, a senior lawyer, noted that in as much as Trump’s stand is legal and logical, he (Trump) seems to be taken it too far.

“President Trump has not shown any sign, that he will back down or concede defeat. Some Republicans have advised him to stay on, possibly pending the outcome of court pronouncements,” Bamgbose noted in a statement on Monday.

“Joe Biden ordinarily should be sworn in by January 2021. The US Constitution probably never envisaged what happens if the defeated incumbent President refuses to step down.

“However, one will passionately urge the world leaders to prevail on Trump to concede defeat and let America move forward.

”Disruption of official activities in the White House will certainly be a big distraction, this might portend a great danger. World leaders should not hesitate to wade in and prevail on Trump to accept the reality and get prepared to quit White House.

“He should toe the part of honour by setting up a Transition Committee for smooth transition of power.”

