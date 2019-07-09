Agency report

Ross Perot, multi-billionaire and United States politician from Texas, has died at the age of 89, according to his family.

Daily Morning news which broke the story of the death said Perot died Tuesday morning at his residence.

Perot ran unsuccessfully for president as an independent candidate in 1992 and 1996, during which he tapped into a deep ideological sentiment that swung the outcome of both elections.

Born June 27, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas, he enrolled in the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, but later joined IBM as a salesman.

Perot was a prominent philanthropist and broke from the Republican Party in the early 1990’s to launch the Reform Party in 1995.