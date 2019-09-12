US Army has pledged its continued support for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), especially in areas of training and capacity building.

The Adjutant General of the USA National Guard, California, General David Baldwin, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Commandant General of NSCDC Abdullahi Muhammadu, at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

While expressing satisfaction on the sound working relationship he and his team have enjoyed in recent times with the NSCDC, Baldwin pledged the National Guard’s commitment to organizing training programmes that will build strong capacity for the Agro-Rangers of the corps.

“We will put up training programmes for both small and large scale, which will include the train the trainers’ package for the Corps.”

Also the Representative of the United States Embassy, Security Governance Initiative Coordinator, Douglas Black, posited that his country will continue to give support to the NSCDC to up the capacity of the Officers and Men of the Corps in the discharge of their mandate.

This follows the appeal made by Muhammadu for capacity building for the Agro Rangers to enhance their skills in order to discharge their duties efficiently.

While commending the entourage for the timely visit, Muhammadu disclosed that of the 5,000 personnel needed for the take-off of the programme, the corps has only been able to train 1,500 with the little resources at its disposal.

He thanked the National Guard for the trailer of equipment which was donated to the corps, adding that it helped to boost the morale of the Officers and Men of the Corps in the service to their father land in the North East, as the equipment was put in very judicious uses.

“It is only the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps that has a 10,000 man strong team on Disaster Management which is a full Directorate in the Agency that mitigates both natural and man-made disasters in Nigeria.

“Please, I humbly request for a thorough capacity building for the Agro Rangers to enhance their functioning in the discharge of their duties to the Nigerian state as 5,000 personnel is needed for take-off, but only 1,500 is on ground.

“5000 personnel is needed for the smooth take-off of the Agro Rangers Squad, but the Corps has only succeeded in training and dispatching only 1,500 personnel into the field due to paucity of fund.”

Speaking further, the Commandant General said that setting-up of the Agro-Rangers squad was aimed at protecting the agricultural investments and investors as well as help to curb the crisis between the farmers and herders in Nigeria.

He stressed that the establishment of Agro Rangers serves as a catalyst in the support of the Federal government economic diversification policy.