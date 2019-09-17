The United States has revealed that the assaults on Saudi Arabia’s oil refinery in the early hours of Saturday has been traced to Iran as the Cruise missiles and drones used to carry out the attacks were launched from the Iranian soil.

The drone attack on Saturday was reported to have destroyed a 5.7 million barrel oil production facility in which accounts for more than 5 percent of the world’s daily crude oil production.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper disclosed on twitter the outcome of the meeting he had with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, and Iraqi Minister of Defense al-Shammary at the white house at the defense leadership discussion.

He said “The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran,”

“I want to reiterate that the United States wholeheartedly condemns Iran’s attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we call on other nations to do the same,” Perry told reporters. “This behavior is unacceptable and they must be held responsible.”

Trumps administration described the impact on the Saudi’s two major installations as a “pinpoint accuracy” as it was said to have slashed Saudi Arabia’s oil output by half.

In reaction to the event, Trump tweeted saying, “Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying that it was in their ‘airspace’ when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie.

Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see?” However, the Iranian government has denied responsibly of the the attacks.