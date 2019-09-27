Former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Wahidi Akanni on Friday called for the up scaling of grassroots football in the country to improve the senior football teams.

He said that neglecting football development at the grassroots would continue to affect the developing senior national teams.

Akanni said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that grassroots football was the foundation, adding that it prepares teams for the future.

“What is obtainable these days is that our players who ply their trade with foreign clubs dominate our various teams; we don’t even have anything to give hope to upcoming talents.

“What this means is that no matter how talented you are, if you don’t play in the European leagues you will not be considered as being good enough for national teams,” he said.

The Moscow 1985 U-20 bronze medalist called on relevant football authorities to desist from paying lip service to grassroots football development.

“The Nigeria Football Federation, the Football Associations should strive to wake up to their responsibilities.

“We must pay attention to grassroots development by putting up a good structure nationwide, and also adequately fund it so that we can get feasible result.

“I am a product of grassroots development, and I believe when we start paying attention talents won’t give up on their dreams,’’ he said.