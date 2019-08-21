The ongoing ministerial swearing in has seen the first batch with the likes of Chris Ngige, taking a bow. the second batch are now ready for their swear in.

Ministers designate are currently being sworn in at the Aso Rock Villa, Femi Adesina, the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari’s reads the citation for the second batch of ministers designate to be sworn in, starting with former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

These ministers takes oath of office: Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State), Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State), Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment, and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) sworn in.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha sworn in first after his citation was read.