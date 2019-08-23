The United States bomb test has prompted a reaction from the Russian President Vladimir Putin as he ordered the Russian military on Friday to prepare a “symmetric response” to that effect.

The United States department of defense, disclosed they carried out a test on a ground launching missile that was initially forbidden under the 1987 INF agreement which narrow the use of nuclear and medium range weapons.

Putin ordered the scrutiny of the level of threat the US posed to Russia by the missile test and prepare a “symmetric repose” ahead of time.

There has been disagreement between Moscow and US over breaking set rules.

Putin stated at a government meeting, that the recent action of the US confirmed his earlier suspicion of the US planning to place banned weapons in Europe

He said they were not in agreement with placement of launchers in Romania however the US denied the launchers could be used to launch Tomahawks.

He added that“now the fact of the violation is clear, and it’s unnecessary to deny it, but the question is, how do we know what will be placed in Romania and Poland?”

The Russian government noted that building its economy and safety of its citizens is more important than pulling itself into an expensive arm race that will hamper itself

However, The United States has denied having plans to develop nuclear-tipped weapons and the weapon test was by no means an indication to engaging an arms race.