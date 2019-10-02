The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad on Wednesday swore- in Justice Benedict Kanyip, as the acting president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

This is pursuant to the provision of Section 254 (B) (5) of the constitution of the (as amended).

Justice Kanyip’s appointment is sequel to the retirement of Justice Babatunde Adejumo, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on October 1.

After Justice Kanyip took his oath, the chief justice said it is a constitutional provision that the next most senior justice be appointed as the acting president of the industrial court pending the conclusion of the process for the appointment of a substantive president of the court.

Justice Tanko urged him to exhibit leadership qualities that will distinguish him to be able to shoulder the responsibility given to him, adding that “take time to constantly look at the act that establishes the industrial court and be a practical man, check all the reports being sent to Supreme Court and be sure they followe due process.

“Go round the divisions under the court and see things for yourself and work well with your brothers.”

The chief justice pleaded for the cooperation of the members of staff of the industrial court in finding solutions to the problems of the court.

Justice Kanyip hails from Anturung-Attakar in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

He was appointed a judge of the National Industrial Court in 2000 for an initial period of four years and was eligible for a renewal for a further term of four years.

In June 2004, having completed the first term, his appointment for another term of four years was renewed and he is now a tenured judge of the court.

Justice Kanyip attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for his LLB and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

He was the presiding judge of the Abuja judicial division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria that is empowered to adjudicate trade disputes, labour practices, matters related to the Factories Act, Trade Disputes Act, Trade Unions Act, Workmen’s Compensations Act and appeals from the Industrial Arbitration Panel.