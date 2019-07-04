…Senate inaugurates 7-man probe panel as PDP condemns, summons him

…Atiku asks him to tender apology .Embattled Senator apologises

Tunde Opalana & Doorsum Iwambe, Abuja

Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District on Wednesday came under fire over an alleged assault on a woman in an adult toy shop in Abuja last month as portrayed in the CCTV video footage that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

His colleagues in the Senate agreed to investigate the authenticity of the allegation and his culpability by empanelling a seven -member investigative team to interrogate both Abbo and the victim.

Also, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the act and invited him to tell his own side of the story while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar advised him to tender a public apology.

The setting up of the Senate committee was consequent upon full deliberation on a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central) in which he called the attention of the Senate to a video footage that went viral on the social media on Tuesday in which Sen. Abbo was seen assaulting a lady.

Sen. Uba had called for immediate sanction of Sen. Abbo, but after crucial intervention by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Yahaya Abdullahi, the Senate decided to investigate the matter to give Abbo fair -hearing and to inquire from the assault victim full details of the ugly incident.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said in as much as the Senate will be responsive and responsible and will not condone violence, it will be fair to give fair hearing to both sides.

The committee members are Senators Sam Egwu, Oluremi Tinubu, Stella Oduah, Mathew Urhogide, Dauda Aliru Jika, Sani Musa and Danladi Sankara.

The investigative panel has two weeks to report back to the Senate.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacting to the CCTV footage relating to allegations of malfeasance by Senator Elisha Abbo, said as a law-abiding and upstanding party, it detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.

The party expressed shock that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of the party, the party held that no responsible person will condone such an attitude.

“In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.

“In the same vein, the party has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate.

The PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly our women and cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.”

Reacting also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who described the assault as inexcusable, said in a personal statement on his social media handle that “I have seen the alleged assault video involving Sen. Elisha Abbo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the senator quite well. But, the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

‪‪”I advise him to publicly apologise, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader. I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigerian Police to ensure the law takes its full course.”

However, the embattled Sen. Abbo, on Wednesday, tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians, the victim (Bibra), the Senate, the PDP, womenfolk, his immediate family and God for his degrading attitude of assaulting a woman.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday evening, the senator in an emotion laden voice remorsefully begged for forgiveness.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo, profoundly apologises to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologise to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity. l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past.

“Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female by the senator.

Specifically, the police chief directed the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the policeman seen in the video footage.

While assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the police in the handling the matter, he promised that the police will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.