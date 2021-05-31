*Northern youth group threatens revenge, Uzodinma

*Buhari, ex-president Akeredolu mourn

Val Okara (Owerri), Tom Garba (Yola), Success Nwogu (Lagos), ‘Tosin Ajuwon (Akure)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder” of Adamawa State-born politician Ahmed Gulak in Imo State yesterday by yet to be identified gunmen.

Gulak, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was reportedly assassinated at about 7.30 am at Umueze village, Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport to catch a flight out of the state.

The late politician was with three others before they were reportedly attacked in a Toyota Camry car marked Texas BFT 2150.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who confirmed the incident, said that he was on his way to the airport.

The CP said “it is true, but the information are sketchy. I was on the way to the airport. Please call the CP in charge of Airport. He will give more details. You know that Imo command is different from Airport command.”

Meanwhile, the Police in a statement by its spokesman SP. Bala Elkana said that armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

According to him, Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police and its sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

Mr. Elkana further disclosed that the victim left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at him at around Umueze Obiangwu close to the Airport.

He said that Yaro has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon off the area and arrest perpetrators.

The late Gulak conducted the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Imo State that brought Senator Hope Uzodimma as the 2019 party governorship flag bearer.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday said, “I am repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn, however, that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable act should expect to go free.

“We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice,” the President was quoted as saying.

Buhari expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa, as well as Gulak’s friends and associates across the country.

Meanwhile, a youth group, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has threatened to declare Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma a persona non grata in the entire northern soil if he does not immediately bring the killer(s) of the ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Gulak, to justice.

The group in a statement by its National Vice President, Comrade Bishop K. Douglas, said, “It’s so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The government of Imo State must give an account of those who killed Gulak.

The continuous killing of Northerners and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.”

The group urged the Federal Government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property and act appropriately so as to avoid the current situation from escalating to a civil war.

It explained that the government should take note that it would not allow the killer(s) of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished, stressing that the Imo State Governor, who is the chief security officer, must bring those involved in the assassination to justice.

According to the statement, “Let us state categorically that National Youth Council of Nigeria (North-East Zone) will do everything within their powers to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

The Imo State Governor and other South East Governors should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of innocent citizens and Northern elites in their region as we shall take revenge henceforth.”

It gave the Governor of Imo one week to carry out the investigation or they shall declare him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil and Nigeria at large.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Sunday, expressed shock over the death of his former Political Adviser, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, who was killed by unknown assailants in Owerri, Imo State.

He described Gulak’s death as a painful loss, and noted that the deceased was a loyal public servant and a dedicated patriot.

The former President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechuku Eze, which was made available to journalists, by Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, prayed God to comfort the family of the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest.

Jonathan said, “I received with shock the death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, who died on Sunday, 30th May 2021, in Owerri, Imo State.

“Gulak was a loyal public servant and a dedicated patriot, who gave his all in service to his country. His death is a painful loss to me and many others who worked and interacted with him.

“He will be remembered for his modest contributions to the growth of our nation’s democracy, especially his memorable days both as a skillful speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and political adviser in our administration.”

He added, “My deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Adamawa State, who are bound to feel the loss of this eminent and patriotic Nigerian.

“May God grant his family, friends and supporters solace, even as I appeal for calm while law enforcement bodies carry out their investigations.”

Also reacting, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu condemned the gruesome killing of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Akeredolu in a statement on Sunday described the murder of Gulak as senseless and wicked adding that those behind the killing are enemies of the country.

Gulak was murdered at the weekend by suspected gunmen during his visit to Imo state while the police claimed that bandits were responsible for the killing.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the news of the death of Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State is very shocking and disturbing.

He added that killing was unacceptable and asked the police to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“This is one murder too many. It is senseless and wicked. The perpetrators of this heinous act are enemies of this country.

“This contrivance is meant to mislead, confuse and destroy.

It bears the unmistakable, despicable imprints of fifth columnists bent on setting the country on the path of conflagration. These criminals must not be allowed to succeed.

“We want to use this medium to express our solidarity with our brother Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

We admonish him and other Governors in the South Eastern States to brace up, and confront the current security challenge to put an end to the bloodbath in the land.

The enemies of the people always employ the weapon of fear to create disaffection in the polity.

“This cowardly act is calculated to instigate Nigerians against each other, particularly Northerners, against the Igbo living outside the South East.

“We must confront the enemies of the people with a view to neutralizing them. This is definitely not the time for political correctness.

Banditry should not be allowed to subvert the legitimacy of the current Government at all levels.

“We call on all security agencies to collaborate with a view to unveiling the criminal elements sponsoring and undertaking terrorist acts. they must be punished, severely.”