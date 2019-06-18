Updated: Osun gov’ship poll: S’Court decides Oyetola, Adeleke fate July 5

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed July 5, to deliver judgments on four separate appeals filed by Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the May 9 decision of Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Gov Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Senator Ademola Adeleke had filed four of the appeals marked: SC/553/2019; SC/554/2019; SC/555/2019 and SC/556/2019, challenging the return of Adegboyega Oyetola as winner of the poll.

When the appeals came up for hearing, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, ordered that the decision of the apex court in one of the appeals will apply to the two other appeals since they have similar prayers and facts.

Judgment in the main appeal – SC/553/2019 – will be applied to two other similar appeals marked: SC/554/2019 and SC/555/2019 which emanated from appeals filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC respectively at the lower court.

The four appeals however arose from the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on May 9, by Justice Jummai Sankey, who resolved all the issues raised in three appeals in favour of the appellants – Governor Oyetola.

Court of Appeal in its judgment had held that Adeleke’s petition was incompetent from the beginning and that it was the tribunal itself that amended it and granted the reliefs not sought by Adeleke over the Osun governorship election held September 27, 2018 governorship.

Arguing the appeals on Monday on behalf of the appellant, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), urged the seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the lower court.

Ikpeazu said that under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) INEC has no power to cancel an election that has been won or declare it inconclusive.

The appellant counsel informed the court that INEC was wrong in cancelling election in seven polling units and conducting a supplementary election without a court.

Ikpeazu said that paragraph 44 of the INEC guidelines used to cancel the election and conducting the supplementary election was in violation of section 179 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the appellant had already met Constitutional provisions to be declared as the winner of the election without the supplementary election.

He said that only a competent court and tribunal can ordered cancellation of an election and orders a rerun.

Ikpeazu urged the court to shut down INEC guidelines which he said were at variance with the provisions of the constitution.

On their parts, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeals filed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on the grounds that they lacked merit and substance.

Respondent lawyers: Yusuf Ali (SAN) for INEC; Bode Olanipekun (SAN) for Oyetola and Olumide Olujinmi, for APC in relation to the fourth appeal stated that it lacks merit.