…To present bill asking for one senator, 3 Reps per state

Senator Rochas Okorocha has proposed a reduction in the number of lawmakers in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly to cut the cost of governance and further provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Sen. Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District at plenary on Thursday, said development in the country is seriously being retarded by the increasing cost of governance at all levels.

The senator in his contribution to the debate on the report of the MTEF / FSP by the Senate Committee on Finance, said it is obvious that Nigeria’s revenue cannot carry the expenditure and annual budget proposition of the country.

The senator and former Imo state governor added that Nigerians in the corridors of power should be concerned that the nation has been running a deficit budget and borrowing for some years which he said does not encourage growth and development.

He said as far as petroleum remains the mainstay of the nation’s economy, there is the need to cut the cost of governance at all levels.

Addressing the press after plenary, he said: “I was of the opinion that we should cut down cost of governance. I feel that the National Assembly is too enlarged and is costing the country huge amounts of money to run.

“I think membership of the Senate should be on a state basis, meaning there should be just one senator per state while membership of the House of Representatives should be on senatorial basis by having just three representatives from each state.

“By doing this, we can drastically reduce cost of governance and put food on the table of the common man. We need to sacrifice to provide for the needy that are numerous and wallow in abject poverty.

“This proposition requires constitutional amendment and I need the support if my colleagues. So, I deliberately put this forward; I trouble-shoot to feel the pause of my colleagues.”

Sen. Okorocha promised to sponsor a bill on his proposition at a time he feels that the mood of the Senate is favourable because he would not want the bill to be rejected.

Speaking further, he said there should be a surgical appraisal of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prune non – performing agencies, merge those performing similar functions and strengthen ailing ones.

He said a systematic devolution of power should start with the cancellation of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture because the functions reserved for the ministry should be carried out by local governments.