Honourable minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare says members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

In April, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill into law, approving N30,000 as the wages of workers.

Sunday Dare, took to his twitter handle to share this information.

New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allowee Details coming … — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 23, 2019