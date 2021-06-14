Updated: Fulani herders kill 12 in Plateau village

By Kingsley Chukwuka

No fewer than 12 persons were reportedly killed on Sunday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kushe community in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the killing took place at about 9:30pm when suspected Fulani herdsmen storm the community and shot on the people sporadically.

It was gathered that five persons sustained gunshots in juries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

The District Head and Gwom Rwey Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung confirmed the incident at the scene and said his people were attack without any form of provocation.

“I don’t know why people will come from different places to come and kill people and just go. I appeal to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators. I condemn this act in totality and I want these people to be fish out.”

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos condemned the evil act and urged the people to defend themselves.

“You can imagine that 12 lives were wiped out in this attack, government must raise to it responsibility of protecting lives and property, security must not be one sided, government must provide security to all.

I want to assure the people that I will stand by them, I will stand with the families that have lost their loved ones.

“If government cannot protect the people then the people must defend themselves. This is the reason why we have been talking on the need for State Police and therefore intelligent gathering is very key in this regards. Security must not allowed this kind of babaric act again, a generation has been wept out.” He cried out.

Management Committee Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Amb. Gideon Davou Dandereng described the killings as unacceptable and urged the security to unravel those behind the attack.

“You can see what happened here, this is a home where people live, they were attack and kill. This is babaric and as human, this is what human can do to their fellow human being; I completely disagree with this and it is unacceptable.

“I want the security agencies to do their best and fish out those who carry out this attack, once this is done confidence will be restored. I urge the community people to remain calm and allowed the security to do their job.”

Member representing Jos South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom condemned the act and lamented that his people have been helpless for a long time.

He called on security agencies to beefed up security in the area to protect the villagers from the hands of evil people.

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang charged the security agencies to leave up to their responsibility of protecting people, particularly those I. The village.

He condemned the Sunday attack that perished 12 lives and lamented that information about the last attack was in the public domain, with regards to the place and time, yet government couldn’t act to save the people.

“I wish to sympathized with my people over the last attack that claimed 12 innocent lives. I urged the security agencies to be more proactive in discharging their constitutional responsibility of protecting the people. It is very unfortunate.” He stated.