The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked news making the rounds that it carried out a raid on the residence of the former Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Refuting the news in a statement signed by its acting Head Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, the anti-graft commission, however, stated that whatever the commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation of the ex-governor is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

The statement reads in part: “Since the early hours of today, the EFCC has been inundated with calls that operatives of the commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“We need to state for the records, that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.

“The commission hereby states with a high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence. Whatever the commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the commission.

“As a tradition, the commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of newspapers or through the media. Our operations are always covert until a time when we file charges in court.

‘’Therefore, the attempt to cast the commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal acts. We remain committed to the war against corruption.’’

However, reacting to the raid on his residence, Ambode, on Tuesday urged his supporters and the general public to remain calm and law-abiding as there is no cause for alarm.

Ambode, in a statement by his media aide, Habib Aruna, spoke against the backdrop of the search by agents of the EFCC on his Epe country home and Parkview, Ikoyi residence without any incident.

He said the EFCC till date, has not opened any direct communication with him on any issue, adding that he is ready and willing to respond if or when they do so.

The statement reads: “This morning, operatives of the EFCC visited the Epe country home and Parkview, Ikoyi residence of Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state with warrants to conduct a search.

“These searches were carried out extensively and at the end of the exercise the operatives left without any incident. The former governor reiterates that the EFCC has till date not had any direct communication with him on any subject matter whatsoever and if or when it occurs he is ready and willing to respond.

Ambode reiterated his belief in the rule of law and due process, reiterating that he remains grateful for the opportunity to have served Lagos state diligently and conscientiously.