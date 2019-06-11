Updated: Buhari signs bill making June 12 national holiday

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law an Act making June 12 as official democracy day and a national holiday.

The Act also specifies that June 12 now replaces May 29 which was introduced in 1999 as the official democracy day.

The date will also be recognised as national public holiday by the Federal Government henceforth.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, broke the information to State House reporters shortly after it was signed.

Also signed into law was the Public Holiday Amendment bill.

The development finally laid to rest May 29 which was introduced since 1999 as democracy day.

Enang said that the law now allows public holiday to be declared on June 12 every year.

Henceforth, May 29 will only be handing over date and no holiday will be declared.

“By the Act amended and signed by Mr. President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now a public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” he said.

The changes come barely 48 hours to the initial June 12, 2019, where President Buhari would be hosting top dignitaries around the world at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President would address Nigerians on his electoral promises including his second term agenda.