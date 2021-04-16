Updated: Buhari returns, says: I have high expectations from IGP, service chiefs

By Kamarudeen Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari says he expects much from the new service chiefs and Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to tackle insecurity in the country.

The president, who returned to the country after 16 days medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK), spoke on arrival at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He told reporters on ground that his medical check-up “went very well,” and that Nigerians should expect him to continue on his mission to rescue the country.

Responding to a question, on the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police while he was abroad, the president said, ‘Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

“He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.

On the performance of the new service chiefs, he said, “Oh yes, they have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”