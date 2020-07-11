Updated: Buhari formally suspends Magu

After five days of intense interrogation over alleged corruption malpractices, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspension is to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Friday the 10th day of July, 2020.

According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.

The suspended acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu has been under intense interrogation since Monday following an invitation by the Presidential Investigation Committee headed by former President of the Court of Appeal, retired Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu’s probe followed a memorandum sent to President Buhari by the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) alleging discrepancies in the amount recovered from looted fund and what the Commission actually deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria among other allegations.