Bayelsa House of Assembly was disrupted by sporadic gunshots as the plenary was interrupted by hoodlums who invaded the premises.

The thugs were said to have immediately stormed the House, shooting intermittently and made away with the mace.

It was gathered that while the House was sitting, the speaker, Emmanuel Isenah adjourned the session indefinitely in a tactical ploy to halt his removal.

The violence ensued after Isenah, was controversially impeached and expected to resign today following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, replacing him with a lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday Obolo.

He is expected to quit his position ahead of the November 16th governorship election.