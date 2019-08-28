The Queen has agreed with the plan of the Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson to suspend parliament, as the Prime Minister tries to stop MPs from blocking the UK leaving the EU on October 31.

Mr Johnson made his proposal known to the Queen in a phone call on Wednesday morning.

While the Commons Leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg took the proposal to her in person to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spends her summer holiday.

The Queen then formally signed the order on Wednesday afternoon as Mr Johnson laid down the gauntlet to Jeremy Corbyn and the ‘Remain Alliance’

Mr Corbyn in return, wrote to the Monarch, demanding a meeting, while he accused the PM of launching a “smash and grab against our democracy”

Unfortunately, the move to prorogue Parliament had already been signed .

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson caught his political opponents unaware and stunned Westminster on Wednesday morning, as he said he will send MPs home for most of September and the start of October to try to stop them from interfering with a No Deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson outlined decision to prorogue Parliament in a letter sent to every MP this morning

His decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks has ignited a political upheaval, as opposition MPs and Tory rebels accused Mr Johnson of acting like a ‘tin pot dictator’.

However, the Prime Minister defended his decision as he said MPs would still have ‘ample time’ to debate Brexit in the run up to the existing October 31 deadline.

The Queen’s role in the prorogation of Parliament is procedural and dictated by convention with the chances of her denying such a request almost zero.