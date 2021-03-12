Update on Kaduna Kidnap: 172 Students, Eight Others Rescued – Kaduna Govt

172 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government District, have been rescued.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the announcement to Channels Television on Friday.

The victims, he said, were rescued by Nigerian Army troops in the early hours of today. There were 130 male students and 30 female students.

Eight members of the institution’s employees were also rescued from the kidnappers, according to the commissioner.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly,” he said.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.”

Some of the rescued students were wounded, according to Aruwan, and are being treated at a military hospital.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai “thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens,” according to the commissioner, who also wished the wounded students a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, a joint operation involving Army, Air Force, Police, and DSS troops is underway to locate the missing students.

Armed bandits invaded the institution in large numbers, capturing many students and staff members.

The bandits allegedly broke into the facility by breaking a perimeter fence before advancing 600 meters to target the first facility.