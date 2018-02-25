Update: Nigeria FG confirms 110 school girls abducted in Dapchi, Boko Haram faction group responsible

The Nigeria government has confirmed that 110 school children of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday 19 February 2018.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture announced the figure after a meeting between a FG Delegation & Reps of key stakeholders, including the state government, the college, the parents, security agencies & Bursari local govt, where Dapchi is situated, in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said, according to the Nigerian government (Aso rock) official Twitter handle, that based on the briefings from the Principal of the College, Adama Abdulkarim, and Mohammed Lami, Yobe state Commissioner for Education, 906 students — out of whom 110 have not been accounted for — were in the school on the day of the attack.

According to Lai Mohammed the Federal Government has directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe State to immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in order to ensure the security and safety of the students and their staffers.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government has stepped up efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents, saying the security agencies are working on many leads regarding the whereabouts of the girls.

He said that, ”This is the 2nd time in 4 days that a FG delegation would visit Yobe since the unfortunate incident.

This is a measure of the seriousness with which we are addressing the issue. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the girls.”

“We’re back here in Yobe as part of efforts to provide some succour to the parents of the girls, to let them know they’re not alone & also to reassure them we will not rest until we’ve found the girls. We will carry the parents along on efforts we’re making,” Lai Mohammed said.

The Minister of Interior said the delegation embarked on the trip in order to get the facts right “so that the approach to the solution can be correct. We must get back the girls and also ensure that this does not happen again.”

The FG delegation, which comprised minister of information and Interior, held an enlarged meeting attended by Gov Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State and his cabinet, Principal & Vice Principal of the school, Reps of the parents of the missing girls & security agencies, among others.