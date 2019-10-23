Two sisters, Helen and Susan who have accused Nigerian music star, Davido Adeleke of impregnating one of them, Susan have revealed it was a joke.

The ladies in a second video claimed that they were only messing around and didn’t actually mean it.

This revelation was made after Davido threatened to ensure that the ladies end up in jail, placing a 1 million naira bounty on them, saying anyone who gave him the social media details of the ladies would get N1 million.

He tweeted, “The #RISKY BOUNTY HUNT !! 1m Naira! Find dem!! I need full name and handles pls! Email…BVN, matric number sef!”

However, he revealed that he had found the ladies.

He tweeted, “Found them. I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion Naira in damages!!! Dem go shit that money for Kirikiri!”

see tweets below:

see video also: