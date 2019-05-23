Update: Kebbi, Niger pilgrims to pay N1.5m as hajj fare

Haruna Usman, Birnin Kebbi & Saka Bolaji, Minna

Intending pilgrims from Kebbi and Niger states will this year pay N1.5 million each as hajj fare for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

The fares were announced after a meeting with all stakeholders in the two states by the acting Chairman, Kebbi state Pilgrims’ Welfare Agency, Ahaji Bala Bagudu Suru and acting Executive Secretary of the Niger state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun respectively.

In Kebbi, the acting chairman of the agency handling pilgrims affairs, said that arrangements have been concluded for a successful hajj operation in the state, disclosing that the committee in charge of accommodation has already secured a befitting accommodation close to the holy mosque for pilgrims from the state and as such require no vehicle to get to the mosque.

He urged intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country, just as he lauded Governor Bagudu’s concern for the welfare of the pilgrims, saying the state government would feed the pilgrims while in the hajj camp until the when they are airlifted to the holy land.

Similarly, the acting chairman said that arrangements have been made for pilgrims healthcare needs as a team of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are part of the hajj team to ensure the safety and good health of pilgrims.

Also, the acting Executive Secretary of the Niger state Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Umar Makun disclosed hajj fare for this year’s pilgrimage during a joint meeting with the area pilgrims welfare officers from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Alh. Makun announced that the state government under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello is bearing the burden of paying for suitcases and uniforms as subsidy.

According to him, this has therefore, brought down the fare to be paid by all intending pilgrims, advising that pilgrims who have travelled to Saudi Arabia in the last four years to pay the fine of 200SR before getting their visa to avoid embarrassment.

He further directed all intending pilgrims who have deposited money with the board to pay up their balance on or before May 30 for onward remittance to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Makun warned all intending pilgrims not to engage themselves in any cash transaction with any official or individual to avoid falling into the hands of touts.

He disclosed that, a total 3, 946 seats were allocated to the state by the national hajj commission.