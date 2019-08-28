Nneka Nwogwugwu

The speaker of the United Kingdom House of Commons, John Bercow, has kicked against the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament, which he described as a “constitutional outrage.”

According to Bercow, “ it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation [suspension] now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit.”

John Bercow

Bercow said it is “vital that our elected parliament has its say.”

Also reacting, Scottish Labour Member of Parliament, Ian Murray, said that Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament is “an assault on our democracy”.

Ian Murray

He said, “This is the people’s parliament and the people deserve to have their representatives in parliament during this vital period,”

“This is the opposite of taking back control. Legal action to prevent the prime minister suspending parliament has already been fast-tracked through the courts and the legal team will now consider the appropriate next steps, including seeking interim orders.”

Huffpost reports that amid growing fear the UK could crash out of the EU without a deal on Oct. 31 and that Bercow’s words will fuel speculation which may push Johnson to recall parliament, bringing Members of Parliament back to work early.

Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum reacted with fury today and Bercow , backed them in a statement.

He said: “I have had no contact from the government, but if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage.

“However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country. At this time, one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, it is vital that our elected parliament has its say. After all, we live in a parliamentary democracy.

“Shutting down parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives.

“Surely at this early stage in his premiership, the prime minister should be seeking to establish rather than undermine his democratic credentials and indeed his commitment to parliamentary democracy.

Other members of the Parliament, who have formed a cross-party group of more than 70 Members of Parliament, are considering seeking an interim interdict in the Court of Session to block prorogation of parliament.