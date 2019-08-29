The account of Bring Back Our Girls co-founder, BBOG , Aisha Yesufu, which was frozen for a while by a Social media platform, Twitter Inc, has been the unlocked.

The company who apologized for the inconveniences said that her account was flagged as spam by mistake.

However, Aisha Yesufu reacted saying, “Thank you everyone for your voices. I have gotten a mail from @Twitter and I am back. I will continue to be a voice. My voice is not for myself alone but for so many others who unfortunately did not get that education that so many of us take for granted to have a voice.