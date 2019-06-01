Unveiling Precious Eminue

Isaac Oguntoye

Following successful stints abroad, gospel artiste Precious Eminue is set to storm the Nigerian music scene in a bid to replicate same success as she prepares to drop an album soon.

Precious, who has an EP with eight songs said: “It has been an exciting journey with lots of challenges but I am getting closer to realizing my dreams? Presently, I am promoting two of my singles entitled ‘Thank you’ and ‘Stretch Forth.’ Fans should watch out.”

According to the Akwa-Ibom State-born graduate of English language from the Benson Idahosa university, ‘Thank You’ released in October 2017 was her first single, which birthed her professional career.



“‘Thank You’ is about thanking God for all he has done for us with a grateful heart.

While ‘Stretch Forth’ is about stretching forth your faith in Christ believing you have received what you desire from Him,” she added.

Commenting on growing up and how music started for her, Eminue continued: “I practically started singing at age seven in the children’s choir in Church of God Mission (CGMI). I was always enthusiastic about singing for God and grew up loving it more and more.

However, I professionally started singing in October 2017, I recorded and released my first Single. I organized a listen Party/ worship Service in my Church Glorious Light Assembly. (GLA) And had my family and friends all come as well.”

Her influences on the local scene include Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Cobhams Asuquo and internationally, Tasha Cobbs, Travis Green, Corey Asbury and Kirk Franklin.