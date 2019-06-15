Unveiling of the Hidden Substance

Isaac Oguntoye

Alonge Michael, a journalist and an online news service provider at Mike Angelo News has perfected all acts for the public presentation of the maiden edition of his intellectual compilation, The Hidden Substance, slated for Thursday 27th, June, 2019 at Imperial Hall, Muhammed Jobifele Way, Behind MKO Abiola Gardens, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos from 12 noon.

The Hidden Substance is a ‘mini-autobiography’, embellished with some motivational and inspirational nuggets for the emerging generation and for those entrepreneurs who are yet to, or still struggling to realise their potential.

According to the latest author on the bloc, Alonge Michael, “The Hidden Substance is a needed formula for those aspiring for success and greatness despite stumbling blocks. It is a tool that is no doubt needed in the engineering factory of success.

It’s a model in book format that is enriched with necessary tools that will help reshape, mold and change the mentality of our youths who believe that cutting corners or engaging in shady deals like ‘yahooyahoo’ will launch them into the fantasy life of their dreams.”

Alonge continues, “a book I once read changed my perception to life, and I believe this too will definitely change someone’s life.

Whatever you want to become in life, you need necessary tools, this book contains all the nourishments needed to be on top of your game. ”

The book which will be reviewed by Mr. Babatunde Olowu has Apostle Aderemi Awode, the man behind the global brand, Finecoat paint, as the writer of the Foreword.

Activities for the launch include Book Reading from three industry persons, a Nollywood thespian, a lawyer and a columnist.

Expected to grace the event are distinguished personalities from all strata of society cutting across captains of industries, entertainment czars, media personalities from all walks of life.