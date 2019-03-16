Unveiling Chief Toyin Omoniji

Isaac Oguntoye

“Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most”, but if new step is not taken, improvement and growth will be unattainable.

The above analogy perfectly described Chief Toyin Omoniji, the Chairman of Vitality Oil and Gas, whose penchant for taking new step has been commended by his admirers.

Chief Toyin, a top socialite and easy going dude whose Oil business transverse the length and breadth of Lagos is in the news for the right reason.

Aside the Oil company, Chief Toyin Omoniji surely has other business interests, but like Oliver twist, he keeps navigating the business environment, taking up new challenges, exploring new ideas with vigour and determination.

His exploration may have paid off with the birth of his new brainchild in hospitality business. His incursion into the hospitality world gave birth to Tom Hotels and Suites which will be commissioned any time soon.

Sitting on an expansive acres of land, and situated in the western part of Lagos, the hotel is exquisitely furnished with modern materials imported from overseas.

Friends, business associates, and well-wishers of Chief Toyin are said to be expectant and much more eager for the deal day to come in order to felicitate with a man of many parts.