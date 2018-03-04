Unstoppable City Beat Chelsea 1-0 To Extend Lead By 16 Points

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of English Premier League (EPL) after defeating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva had the only goal of the match on 46 minutes after an assist from David Silva. The game had ended 0-0 at half time with Chelsea not having a single shot at goal.

Chelsea’s game plan was reliant on not making any errors in defence but they do just that as Andreas Christensen loses possession and David Silva crosses all the way across goal for Bernardo Silva, who taps in at the far post. With Alonso unable to stop the tap in.

Chelsea still sits at 5th on the EPL table while Man City leads the pack with nine (9) games to go.