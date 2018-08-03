Unpaid salary: Ekiti workers threaten to strike, accuses Fayose of running IGR account secretly

The organised labour in Ekiti State on Thursday declared that the workers may go on strike any moment from now if Governor Ayo Fayose fails to show commitment to payment of two month salaries and pensions per month commencing from July.

The body said the labour has been enduring since 2015 when the economic recession began across the country, causing difficulty in the payment of salary, saying Fayose must live up to his promise not to leave Ekiti as a debtor .

The body said it was quite unfortunate that the organized labour could not ascertain the actual amount accruing to the State as internally generated revenue, accusing the staff of the revenue board of making it difficult to extract information that can guide the labour leaders on how to appropriate the money to help in salary payment.