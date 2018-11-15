Unpaid salaries: Nigerian proprietress faults American consultant

…Says allegations false, misrepresentation of truth

…Demands refund of N17m for unsatisfactory performance

The proprietress and owner of Broadoaks British School (BBS) and Teenee Toods Day Nursery School (TTDN), Mrs Eni Ogon, has debunked claims by 50-year-old American Educational Consultant, Dr. Jennifer Smith, that the school is owing her with the sum of N3, 939,203.

Responding to Tuesday publication of The Daily Times where Dr. Smith alleged that the school was owing her, Mrs. Ogon described the allegations levelled against the school by Dr. Smith as deliberate falsehood, misrepresentation and distortion of facts.

Speaking through her lawyer, Barrister Akenuwa Wilfred, Mrs. Ogon called on members of the public to disregard the claims, adding that the claim was a deliberate attempt to drag the good name the school has built over the years to the mud.

She said Dr. Smith, who voluntarily withdrew her services from the contract following her unsatisfactory performance of the portion she was paid to deliver in line with the contract, deliberately refused to properly handover her former office to the school management in line with the approved standard.

“It will be recalled that Dr. Smith voluntarily withdrew from the contract without satisfactory performance of the portion she has been paid to deliver contrary to the contract. The terms of the agreement on termination of the contract now applies.

“This from all intent and purposes, all monies collected by Dr. Smith for job not done must be refunded. Dr. Smith’s total medical expenses (receipted) and other approved expenses including accommodation submitted to our clients have been fully paid.

“Dr. Smith failure to attend the exit meeting to properly render accounts of her stewardship and handover her former office to the school management in line with with the approved standard practise of office administration is the cause of this contention.

“We urged her to surrender the school data base of parents and staff along with other intellectual properties and documents in her possession. They are purely confidential materials and properties of the school which cannot be removed without due authorisation as per the contract.

“We therefore state categorically that the school management is not owing on the contract and has fully satisfied her obligation to Dr. Smith, but as we write, she has refused, neglected and failed to properly provide report of deliverables on the contract of the portion she has been paid to deliver. It is purely her duty to do so”, she added.

The school management further demanded for refund of N17 million paid on the contract for which they alleged unsatisfactory performance.

The Daily Times recalls that Dr. Smith had called on the owner of BBSS TTDN International School to pay her due entitlements in the sum of N3, 939,203 to enable her travel back to her country.

She said that she was engaged by the School Proprietress, Mrs. Ogon to head her two schools in Abuja while she was still working as a Superintendent in China, a school of about 3,000 students.

According to her, Mrs. Ogon in an effort to recruit her, promised to match the same contract, salary and benefits that she was making in China but later defaulted on the contract terms.