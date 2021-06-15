UNN Best Graduating students get N1,000 cash prizes

The University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN) has caused social media anger after offering N1000 and N1500 to its finest graduating students in numerous categories.

During the institution’s 49th convocation, parents and visitors couldn’t disguise their disappointment and fury.

Parents and guests at the University of Nigeria, Enugu State’s convocation ceremony were outraged that the institution could offer such “ridiculous rewards” to its top brains in a public ceremony, according to SaharaReporters.

The university granted the stated rewards to its top graduating students, according to the awards and award night program booklet of the finest graduating students.

Some university employees drew parallels between the university’s meager reward money and the winner of Big Brother Naija, who receives millions of naira in cash.

In a television show devoid of intellectual rigor, even runners-up in the Big Brother Naija show smile home with spectacular rewards such as Sports Utility Vehicles, they noted.

The winner of the last season of BBNaija, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe, took home N85 million in prize money.