Unknown Gunmen Storm Popular Drinking Joint, Kill 10

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a drinking establishment in Jos, Plateau State, killing ten people, according to police.

According to a statement released by police spokesman Ubah Ogaba in Jos on Monday, the gunmen drove into Kashe (Sabon Layi) village in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government in a Hilux van, intermittently shooting at the bar and left several dead or wounded.

Ogaba said the killers invaded the community Sunday night.

“We received a report that ten persons were shot dead at a drinking joint at Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South by yet to be identified gunmen, who drove in with a Hilux and shot sporadically.

“Personnel of the command and the military have been deployed to the affected area.

” The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said

However, a witness told NAN that twelve people were killed, while five were injured during the attack.

” I counted twelve dead bodies at the scene with five injured,” the source said.